A tragic incident unfolded in Kahilipara when a CRPF jawan, Ditumani Haalai, was found dead in a locked room. Ditumani Haalai, a member of the 175 battalion stationed in Manipur, had been residing in a rented house in Kahilipara with his wife and two children.

Although Ditumani was primarily based in Manipur due to his work commitments, he visited the rented accommodation periodically.

On Monday, Ditumani unexpectedly returned home, allegedly carrying a knife. Upon arrival, he discovered his wife, Hiramani Halai, with another man in their rented room.

In the ensuing confrontation, Ditumani was fatally injured. The police have since arrested Hiramani Halai, who is accused of maintaining extramarital relationships during her husband's absences.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns about domestic disputes and the mental well-being of armed forces personnel.

Authorities are investigating the case further to uncover the complete details surrounding the murder.