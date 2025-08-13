Missing Assam labourer found dead in Manipur forest after two weeks

Manipur police, in collaboration with local villagers, have recovered the body of a 37-year-old Assam resident, Dugdha Hazarika, from a forest in the Churachandpur district. Hazarika had been reported missing for over two weeks.

The deceased was a labourer employed under Bharat Infra Private Limited, working on the construction of National Highway 102. His body was discovered between Suahzahau and Zabellei villages, approximately 17 kilometres from the Singngat police station.

Local residents alerted the police upon discovering the body, prompting a coordinated search effort by both villagers and law enforcement. The recovery took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of Dugdha Hazarika has been transported to the Churachandpur district hospital morgue for further examination. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death, according to police sources.

Police officials have stated that they are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death, but further details remain undisclosed at this time.

The discovery has left the local community eager for answers as the investigation progresses.

Authorities are reliant on the cooperation of both local residents and investigative teams to gather any available information pertinent to the case.

As the investigation unfolds, updates are anticipated from the authorities regarding any developments in the case.