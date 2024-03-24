A 37-year-old man from Assam was injured in a grenade blast at the base camp office of the Association of Business Communicators of India (ABCI) in Manipur's Noney district.

The attack occurred around 6:30 pm on Saturday. Kamir Ali, an operator for ABCI, sustained injuries to his forehead and chest from bomb shrapnel. He was taken to a nearby health center for treatment.

The attack targeted the base camp office of the Association of Business Communicators of India (ABCI) who is working on a National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) project to construct a two-lane highway between Rangkui and Khongsang on National Highway 37.)

Police suspect extortion could be the motive behind the attack. A case has been registered at the Noney police station, but as of now, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the bombing.