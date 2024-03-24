Assam man injured in grenade blast in Manipur's Noney district, extortion suspected
A 37-year-old man from Assam was injured in a grenade attack that targeted the base camp office of the Association of Business Communicators of India (ABCI) in Manipur's Noney district. The ABCI is currently working on a NHIDCL project to construct a two-lane highway between Rangkui and Khongsang on National Highway 37.
- 37-year-old man from Assam injured in grenade blast at ABCI base camp office in Manipur
- ABCI is working on a NHIDCL project to construct a two-lane highway between Rangkui and Khongsang on National Highway 37
- Police suspect extortion could be the motive behind the attack, no group or individual has claimed responsibility yet
A 37-year-old man from Assam was injured in a grenade blast at the base camp office of the Association of Business Communicators of India (ABCI) in Manipur's Noney district.
The attack occurred around 6:30 pm on Saturday. Kamir Ali, an operator for ABCI, sustained injuries to his forehead and chest from bomb shrapnel. He was taken to a nearby health center for treatment.
The attack targeted the base camp office of the Association of Business Communicators of India (ABCI) who is working on a National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) project to construct a two-lane highway between Rangkui and Khongsang on National Highway 37.)
Police suspect extortion could be the motive behind the attack. A case has been registered at the Noney police station, but as of now, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the bombing.
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