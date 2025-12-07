Assam men held with drugs worth Rs 12.5 crore in Manipur's Jiribam

Security forces in Manipur have seized narcotics valued at nearly Rs 12.5 crore (approximately £1.2 million) and arrested two men from Assam in what authorities describe as a significant blow to drug trafficking in the region.

The operation, conducted on Friday, December 6, saw a combined team of Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force and Assam Rifles intercept a vehicle at Leingangpokpi in Jiribam district. The two suspects were found transporting highly addictive contraband, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Rajib Hussain Mazumder from Ranighat and Sahar Alom Mazumder from Dubang, both locations in Assam's Cachar district. Officers recovered 50,000 tablets marked WY/R from their possession, weighing a total of 5.185 kilogrammes.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh praised the seizure in a statement posted on X, saying: "I truly appreciate the joint team of Assam Rifles, Police and CRPF for the recovery of 50,000 WY/R tablets worth about Rs 12.5 crore and the arrest of two persons during an operation in Jiribam."

Singh emphasised the broader implications of such enforcement actions. "The fight for a drug-free Manipur is a shared responsibility and our security forces are working day and night to safeguard the future of our youth and the integrity of our land," he added.

The arrest marks the latest in a series of anti-narcotics operations across Manipur, where authorities have intensified efforts to curb the flow of illegal substances into the state. Both suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.