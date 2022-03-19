Two suspected militants supposedly having a place to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were secured by the Assam Rifles together with the Manipur police from Moreingthal and Holenphai villages in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

As per authorities, the two suspected militants were arrested based on particular intelligence.

The Assam Rifles tweeted that, “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS TWO PLA TERRORISTS IN MANIPUR Tengnoupal & Moreh of #AssamRifles, on 17 March, with TA & Manipur Police apprehended two PLA terrorists from Moreingthal & Holenphai villages in Tengnoupal District, Manipur.”

On the same day, in another joint operation, one charged insurgent of Kangleipak Communist Party-Noyon (KCP-N) from Imphal was apprehended.

The captured individual has been recognized as Yaikhom Tom (26), inhabitant of Pangei Thambou Lampam.

The Assam Rifle said, “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS INSURGENT IN MANIPUR Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 17 March, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended an insurgent of KCP (Noyon) from Pangei Thambou Lampak, Imphal East Manipur.”