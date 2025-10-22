Assam Rifles apprehends two Myanmar-based militants attempting border infiltration in Manipur

Assam Rifles personnel have detained two members of an armed group operating from Myanmar whilst they attempted to cross into India through Manipur's Chandel district, the paramilitary force announced on October 22.

The operation, conducted on October 18 near Sajik Tampak in the border district, prevented what authorities describe as an organised militant infiltration across the India-Myanmar frontier. Both individuals have been identified as cadres of the United Tribal Volunteers Group.

Intelligence inputs enabled security forces to intercept the suspects before they could enter Indian territory, according to the official statement.

The detained men have since been transferred to Chakpikarong Police Station for questioning and further legal proceedings.

Chandel district's proximity to the Myanmar border has made it a sensitive zone for security operations, particularly amid concerns about cross-border militant activity potentially exacerbating the state's existing tensions.