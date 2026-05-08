Assam Rifles averts major escalation along India-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Kamjong

Assam Rifles on May 8 said it swiftly intervened to prevent a major escalation of violence in Kamjong district following heavy firing and explosions reported near Z Choro and opposite Namlee along the India-Myanmar Border.

According to an official statement, the incident occurred during the early hours of May 7 amid heightened tensions in the border region. Despite challenging conditions, Assam Rifles troops immediately moved into the affected areas to safeguard civilians and stabilise the situation.

During the operation, rescue teams were deployed and ten houses affected by the violence were secured. Security personnel also evacuated 15 distressed villagers, including women and children, and shifted them safely to the Aloyo Assam Rifles camp where humanitarian assistance was provided.

The force further stated that a Myanmarese woman from Namlee village received immediate first aid and medical evacuation support from Assam Rifles personnel.

As part of follow-up operations, rapid area sanitisation drives were conducted to prevent further escalation and restore stability in the region.

During the search operations, security forces apprehended one armed cadre and recovered an AK-47 rifle along with a magazine and ammunition. The individual was later handed over to the local police authorities for further legal action.

Assam Rifles said domination patrols are continuing across other sensitive locations in Kamjong district to ensure peace and security for residents amid the volatile border situation.

The force stated that the incident reflects its continued commitment towards protecting civilians and maintaining stability along the India-Myanmar border.