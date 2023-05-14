In a commendable act of bravery and humanity, the Assam Rifles recently rescued 45 visually impaired students and supporting staff of Mission Blind School in Kakching, amidst the clashes that erupted in the state of Manipur in the first week of May. The rescue operation was launched based on the request of K Parenag Kom, Principal of Mission Blind School.

According to reports, one internal security column was deployed to safely extricate the stranded visually impaired children and supporting staff. They were then escorted to Kakching garrison where they were provided solace, food, and shelter from May 3, 2023, onwards. The Assam Rifles personnel ensured that the children were taken care of and that they felt secure amidst the chaos outside.

The children and staff were stranded in the school premises for several days due to the clashes that erupted between the state police and protesters. The Assam Rifles took swift action upon receiving the request for help and successfully rescued the children and staff, proving that they are not just a force of protection but also one of compassion.

After providing them with the necessary support and care, the Assam Rifles coordinated with the parents of the children and staff to reunite them with their loved ones. The initiative taken by the Assam Rifles in reuniting these stranded children and staff with their families was deeply appreciated by Mr K Parenag Kom and the parents of the children.

The Principal of Mission Blind School expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the efforts taken by the Assam Rifles in these trying times. The parents of the children were also grateful for the swift and efficient rescue operation conducted by the Assam Rifles.