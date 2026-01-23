Assam Rifles commemorates 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram across Manipur

The Assam Rifles marked the 150th anniversary of India’s national song Vande Mataram with a series of patriotic musical programmes held across Manipur, fostering national pride and cultural unity among diverse communities.

According to a press release from the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), the events were organised at Kangla Fort in Imphal, Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal district, and Peace Ground in Tuibong, Churachandpur district. Each venue saw enthusiastic public participation, underscoring the unifying power of music and patriotism.

At Kangla Fort, the Assam Rifles Band performed before an audience of over 200, including NCC cadets, college students, and tourists. The programme featured stirring renditions of Vande Mataram, Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja, and Sare Jahan Se Achha, with resonant brass harmonies and rhythmic drum beats echoing through the historic complex.

The Khongjom War Memorial provided a solemn setting for musical tributes honoring Manipur’s legendary warriors. Patriotic compositions, including Vande Mataram, evoked pride and reflection among visitors and tourists at the memorial.

The largest gathering was at Peace Ground, Tuibong, where the Assam Rifles’ Pipe Band and Jazz Band presented a full rendition of Vande Mataram for around 1,200 students from Bethany Christian College, Churachandpur College, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, and Rayburn College, along with 300 NCC cadets and 200 civilians. The waving tricolour and impassioned performances created an atmosphere brimming with patriotic fervour ahead of Republic Day.

The Assam Rifles noted that these musical tributes celebrated 150 years of Vande Mataram as a symbol of resilience, sacrifice, and shared heritage. The events reaffirmed the song’s enduring role in inspiring generations while strengthening national integration and community participation across the state.