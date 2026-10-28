Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera on October 28 reviewed the progress of border fencing and the prevailing security situation in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, officials said.

Lakhera visited Moreh and Chongjang to assess the security situation and inspect the ongoing border-fencing work along the India-Myanmar border.

During the visit, the Assam Rifles chief inspected key border crossing points and interacted with local residents to assess ground-level concerns, officials said.

He emphasised the need for effective surveillance, enhanced operational preparedness and robust border management to maintain vigilance and security in the strategically important region.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long international border with Myanmar, making border security and the prevention of unauthorised crossings key concerns for the state.

Earlier, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said fencing work along 55 km of the international border had been completed.

The review comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen border infrastructure and security along the India-Myanmar frontier.

