Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, accompanied with senior officials paid a visit to the conflict-torn districts of Manipur on February 8, to review the operational preparedness of the forces.

The senior officials visited Sector HQ at Somsai, Ukhrul and the Forward Company Operating Base at Tusom to review the operational preparedness.

They also engaged with troops, ex-servicemen and Veer Naris.

During the visit, Lt Gen Lakhera also presented a DGAR Commendation to the Village Headman of Bungpa Khullen, C. Hopingson, for his yeoman efforts in uplifting the underprivileged.

Director General of Assam Rifles received a comprehensive briefing on various operational and administrative aspects from Deputy Inspector General, Brig Sandeep Singh.

In another development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh left for Delhi on February 8 evening in a chartered flight, officials confirmed. However, the purpose of his visit to the national capital remains undisclosed.