Assam Rifles distributes sewing machines to 22 women in Manipur village

Twenty-two women in Manipur’s Irengbam village received sewing machines from the Assam Rifles under the force’s Civic Action Programme, aimed at supporting livelihood opportunities at the community level.

The assistance was handed over to the beneficiaries as part of efforts to promote skill development and provide need-based support to residents in areas where the force operates.

Irengbam village Sarpanch Gopen thanked the 33 Assam Rifles for the initiative, saying the machines would provide useful support to women in the village.

“We would like to thank the 33 Assam Rifles for providing these sewing machines. On behalf of my village, I extend my sincere thanks. This is a great help to our village. Around 22 people received this help,” Gopen said.

The Civic Action Programme covers areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, sports, sanitation and skill development, with assistance tailored to local requirements. The sewing machines are expected to help beneficiaries develop tailoring skills and explore livelihood opportunities.

The development comes alongside security operations by the Assam Rifles in Manipur. Between September 10 and 11, the force conducted a counter-insurgency operation in Churachandpur district and apprehended three alleged cadres of the United Socialist Revolutionary Army (USRA) from the general area of Munpi village.

The arrested individuals were identified as Khual, a resident of Munpi; Money Chiru, 30, from Nungrai village in Bishnupur district; and Thanglalmuan, 25, from Nghathal village in Churachandpur district.

According to the Assam Rifles, the operation also led to the recovery of several firearms, ammunition and military equipment.

The seized items included one 7.62 mm HKG 3 assault rifle, one 5.56 mm A1 assault rifle, one 5.56 mm M22 assault rifle and two 7.62 mm AK-47 rifles. Security personnel also recovered seven magazines, 298 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres and five tactical pouches.