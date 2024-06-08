Assam Rifles established a mobile electricity point at Veitum Khullen village, KPI District, Manipur on June 7.

The electricity in the village has been disrupted due to bad weather, and the mobile electricity point helped the villagers in charging their mobile phones, power banks and emergency lights.

Earlier in a goodwill gesture, Assam Rifles with local villagers, successfully repaired and maintained approximately 1.5 kilometres of damaged road in Nagaland.

The repairs were conducted on crucial road sections between Avangkhu and Pokhungri villages, as well as between Ziphu and Washello villages.



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The initiative aimed to enhance connectivity and improve the overall infrastructure in these remote border areas. The repaired roads are expected to facilitate better movement for the villagers and bolster security measures along the border.

According to sources, the Assam Rifles' engineering unit led the repair work, which included filling potholes, levelling the road surface, and reinforcing vulnerable sections. Local villagers actively participated in the project, providing labour and local knowledge to ensure the repairs were effectively carried out.