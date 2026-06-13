Assam Rifles extends relief and healthcare support to 720 displaced families in Manipur

In a humanitarian outreach initiative aimed at supporting displaced communities in Manipur, Assam Rifles organised relief and medical assistance camps across multiple relief locations, benefiting approximately 720 displaced individuals, including men, women, and children.

The initiative was conducted at relief camps in Lamboi Khongnangkhong, Sagoltongba, and Sownbung, where displaced families continue to face challenges arising from prolonged displacement and disrupted livelihoods.

The outreach programme focused on providing essential relief materials, healthcare services, educational support, and household assistance to improve living conditions and address immediate humanitarian needs.

The event was marked by the visit of Brigadier Prityush Kumar, YSM, Commander, Headquarters 9 Sector Assam Rifles. During his interaction with camp residents, he engaged with displaced families to understand their concerns and assured them of continued support and assistance.

As part of the relief effort, Assam Rifles distributed utensils and tiffin sets to families residing in the camps to support daily household requirements. Educational materials, including stationery items, were also provided to children and students to encourage continuity in education despite the disruptions caused by displacement.

A medical camp was conducted from 9 am to 2 pm with participation from healthcare professionals of both the Manipur Health Department and Assam Rifles. The medical team comprised medical officers, a dental surgeon, nursing staff, pharmacists, and community health workers.

Specialist consultations were provided in General Medicine, Gynaecology, and Dental Care to ensure access to essential healthcare services for vulnerable groups.

Beneficiaries received medical examinations, treatment, and medicines based on specialist prescriptions. The medical teams also conducted awareness sessions focusing on hygiene, disease prevention, and preventive healthcare practices to promote better health management within relief camp settings.

According to the organisers, the initiative reached a total of 720 displaced individuals across the camps.

The outreach programme also served as an effort to strengthen community support and improve access to basic services for displaced populations. Beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the assistance extended by Assam Rifles and participating medical personnel.

The initiative reflects the broader humanitarian role undertaken by Assam Rifles in supporting communities across the North East through integrated healthcare, education, and welfare interventions aimed at improving resilience and assisting populations affected by conflict and displacement.