Assam Rifles extends support for 23rd SEKYO sports cum cultural meet at Manipur's Phaikoh village

Assam Rifles is extending proactive cooperation and comprehensive support for the smooth conduct of the 23rd SEKYO Sports cum Cultural Meet 2026 being held at Phaikoh Village in Manipur’s Kamjong district.

During the opening ceremony held today, the force provided vital administrative assistance, maintained close coordination with the organisers and established an effective security framework to ensure the safety of participants, dignitaries and spectators.

Officials said the presence and support of Assam Rifles played a key role in the orderly conduct of the inaugural programme, creating a secure, disciplined and congenial environment for the sporting and cultural events scheduled over the coming days. The deployment reflects the force’s continued commitment to fostering peace, harmony and community engagement in the region.

As part of its community welfare initiatives linked to the event, Assam Rifles also organised a medical camp at the venue to provide essential healthcare support to participants and local residents.

The camp witnessed active participation, with a total of 110 patients examined and provided with necessary medical consultation and treatment.

The initiative was widely appreciated by the local population and underscored Assam Rifles’ sustained efforts to support public health while strengthening its bond with communities in remote and border areas.