To support the education of internally displaced students in Manipur, the Assam Rifles has facilitated scholarship assistance for four meritorious students affected by ethnic violence in the region. The students, selected through a rigorous process involving academic coaching and personality tests, have been granted full scholarships to pursue a BSc in Biotechnology at a reputed university in Gujarat.

These students, hailing from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, had shown remarkable academic and extracurricular potential but faced challenges in pursuing higher education due to the ongoing unrest in their home districts. The Assam Rifles, recognizing their plight, approached the Vice Chancellor of the Gujarat-based university, securing a full waiver of admission and tuition fees amounting to Rs 20 lakhs per student for the 2024 academic year.

The selected students, along with their guardians, were flagged off at Imphal Airport by the Assam Rifles. They departed at 1:50 PM on Indigo Flight 6E-2417, bound for Ahmedabad, where they will stay under the care of the Bal Vidya Mandir Samiti until permanent hostel accommodations are arranged.

The Assam Rifles has also extended financial support to the students for their initial settling-in period and other educational expenses.