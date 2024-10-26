Assam Rifles conducted a homecoming ceremony in Manipur's Pallel, reuniting a young man with his family after a long experience with insurgency.

The youth had been coerced into joining the banned insurgent group PREPAK, where he endured dire living conditions in Myanmar.

The young man's escape from the rebel group brought him close to the Indo-Myanmar border, where Assam Rifles personnel intercepted him.

Recognizing his plight, they provided an opportunity for a fresh start, aiming to rehabilitate him back into society.

The ceremony not only marked his reunion with loved ones but also symbolized the potential for reconciliation and renewal in a region long affected by unrest.



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