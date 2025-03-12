Assam Rifles has flagged off a ten-day National Integration Tour (NIT) from Imphal to Ahmedabad. Organized under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), the tour exclusively includes 34 women from different districts of the Imphal Valley, Manipur. The itinerary covers Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, offering participants an enriching experience of India’s diverse heritage and development.

The tour, conducted as part of Operation Sadbhavana, aims to provide participants with an opportunity to explore progress in different parts of India and engage with people from various regions, fostering a spirit of unity and understanding.

The flag-off ceremony took place on March 12, 2025, at the Assam Rifles Garrison in Mantripukhri, graced by notable women leaders from Manipur, including Ms. Thumplin Monsang, Chairperson of the Manipur State Commission for Women, Laishram Sarita Devi, SP (Sports), Manipur Police, and retired judge A. Noutuneshwari Devi. The event also witnessed the presence of Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) and Navjot Kaur, Regional President of the Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association (ARWWA).

While addressing the gathering, Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) emphasized the crucial role of Manipuri women in shaping society and highlighted the significance of such initiatives in restoring peace and harmony in the region.

As part of their journey, the participants will visit historic landmarks, national monuments, and revered temples, deepening their understanding of India's cultural and historical richness. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to interact with prominent dignitaries, including the Hon'ble Governor of Gujarat, the Army Commander of Eastern Command, and the General Officer Commanding at Gandhinagar. These engagements aim to empower the women as ambassadors of peace and unity.

Speaking at the event, Thumplin Monsang lauded Assam Rifles for their efforts in involving women in peace-building and social reform. She expressed appreciation for the initiative, which allows women from Manipur to explore different parts of the nation and broaden their perspectives.

The ceremony concluded with Navjot Kaur, Regional President of ARWWA, handing over the 'Tour Flag' to the participants, extending her best wishes for a fruitful and memorable experience.