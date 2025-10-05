Assam Rifles foil bomb plot, recover two IEDs in Manipur's Jiribam

Security forces in Manipur averted a potential tragedy on Sunday, October 5 after two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered and safely destroyed in Jiribam district.



Acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, personnel from Assam Rifles conducted a search operation in Makha Basti, Jiribam, leading to the detection of two IEDs weighing 12 kilograms each, along with three electric power sources of 500 grams each and 12 meters of Cordex (detonation cord), officials confirmed.



Due to the sensitive nature of the explosives, the Bomb Disposal Team destroyed the devices on the spot using service-grade explosives, ensuring the safety of local residents.



This recovery comes at a crucial time for Manipur, which has recently witnessed recurring unrest and episodes of violence that have threatened civilian peace. Since the imposition of President’s Rule, security agencies have been on high alert, proactively countering attempts by disruptive elements to destabilize the fragile situation.



Officials emphasized that the timely intervention by Assam Rifles not only prevented possible loss of life and property but also sent a strong message to those attempting to undermine peace efforts under the ongoing administration.