Srikona Battalion of Headquarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) foiled smuggling of 500 bags of areca nuts worth Rs one Crore on January 10.

Based on specific input received by Assam Rifles about movement of contraband items on NH37, Assam Rifles launched an operation which resulted into confiscation of 500 bags of areca nuts (approx 40,000kg) loaded on two trucks. The loaded trucks with Areca nuts along with 5 persons were then handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and processing.

This operation of Assam Rifles will not only curb the illegal activities of smuggling but also it is another milestone in the journey of putting complete end to the financial support which is being provided to Insurgent groups in the form of extortion/ income from these illegal activities, sources said.

Earlier, in a joint operation by team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police based on specific information had recovered war like stores near BP 15, Saiha district along Indo-Myanmar Border on January 7.

The recovery had included 5mm Cordex yellow colour, 36 IED container shell, 6 Explosive filled IED large, 7 Explosive filled IED small, 2 Electric wire, 3 Empty IED container large, 200 gm Expl, 1 fuze, 25 Improvised iron spring, 24 Ignitor cap, 26 Cap FS, 58 match box, 3 pressure IED container, 26 improvised IED release switch and 11 improvised pressure switches.

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The recovered items were handed over to Phura police station on January 7 for further legal proceedings.

It is to be noted that the ongoing smuggling of war like store is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the Indo- Myanmar border.

Earlier, Lunglei Batallion under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), had recovered a huge Cache of War like stores (WLS) on December 28 2022.

Notably, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles had recovered a huge Cache of War-like stores (WLS).

The operation was carried out at Kakichhua village near Koladyne river, Block Zorinpui of Lawngtlai district based on specific information.