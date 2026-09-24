Assam Rifles holds security meetings with civil society groups in Manipur's Jiribam

Assam Rifles conducted security meetings with representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) at Borobekra and NKP in Manipur’s Jiribam district on September 22 to discuss the prevailing security situation and measures to strengthen peace and stability in the region.

The meetings were attended by the DIG, 21 Sector Assam Rifles, Commandant, 38 Assam Rifles, and other officers. Discussions focused on strengthening coordination among security forces, civil society and local stakeholders to promote peace and stability.

At NKP, representatives of the Kuki and Naga communities also participated in the meeting. Chairpersons, secretaries and other representatives from NKP, Tatbung, Muktakhal, Pangmol, OKP and Kulbung villages attended the discussions.

The meeting emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence, mutual trust and confidence-building between the two communities at the grassroots level.

Assam Rifles urged all stakeholders to maintain a neutral environment conducive to peace and stability and refrain from extending any support or assistance to armed cadres.

The engagements also highlighted the importance of community participation, sustained dialogue and close coordination between security forces and civil society in efforts to maintain peace, restore normalcy and strengthen stability in Jiribam.