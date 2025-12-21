Assam Rifles honours 14 Manipur youths, celebrates new officers and cadets

Manipur continues to cement its position as the leading contributor of military officers from the North Eastern states, with the Assam Rifles recognising 14 outstanding young achievers at a ceremony held at Mantripukhri Garrison on December 19.

The event celebrated seven newly commissioned officers and seven cadets who have secured admission to prestigious training academies, highlighting the state's growing prominence in India's defence sector.

The Inspector General of Assam Rifles personally met with the officers, cadets, and their families during the ceremony, acknowledging both the commitment demonstrated by the young personnel and the crucial support provided by their parents in nurturing successful military careers.

Among those honoured were officers who joined through various entry routes, including the National Defence Academy and the Short Service Commission Officer and Permanent Commission Special List pathways. All seven cadets recognised at the event have confirmed places at the National Defence Academy for upcoming training.

The ceremony also acknowledged individual selections for specialised roles, including one candidate chosen for the Indian Coast Guard and another for the Technical Graduate Course at the Indian Military Academy. These appointments underscore the breadth of talent emerging from the state.

During his address, the Inspector General emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of excellence. He noted that Manipur's achievements in producing military officers serve as a benchmark for the entire North Eastern region and provide motivation for future generations considering careers in the armed forces.

The recognition ceremony represented a significant moment for the families of the officers and cadets, celebrating their dedication whilst highlighting Manipur's continuing contribution to India's military leadership.