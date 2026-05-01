Assam Rifles honours Manipur’s ‘Water Healer’ for decades of humanitarian service

In a gesture that has drawn appreciation across Manipur’s Lilong-Urup region, the Assam Rifles has honoured Tampakmayum Asatullah, popularly known as the “Water Healer,” for his decades of selfless humanitarian service.

Affectionately called “Esing Maiba,” Asatullah has earned recognition for recovering drowned persons from the state’s rivers and water bodies, often helping families find closure after tragedies.

According to officials, he has single-handedly retrieved more than 480 bodies over the years.

His expertise has frequently been sought by the State Disaster Response Force and other agencies during rescue and recovery operations. He was also recently involved in the successful recovery of the sacred Ibudhou Nongshaba Hiyang Hiren boat from river depths near Lilong Chajing.

To acknowledge his extraordinary contribution, a team of 15 Assam Rifles personnel visited his residence at Kairao Bitra and presented him with financial assistance and essential supplies as a mark of respect.

During the interaction, Asatullah and his experienced team reportedly assured cooperation with security forces during the upcoming monsoon season, when flooding and water-related emergencies increase across the region.

Officials said the gesture symbolises the importance of strengthening trust between local communities and security agencies, while recognising individuals who quietly dedicate their lives to public safety.

The honouring of Asatullah has been widely welcomed, with many describing him as a local hero whose work has saved families from prolonged grief and uncertainty.

