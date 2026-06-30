Assam Rifles launches biometric registration drive for displaced Myanmar nationals in Manipur's Kamjong

Assam Rifles, in coordination with the district administration, police and health authorities, on June 30 launched a biometric registration and verification drive for displaced Myanmar nationals taking shelter in Manipur's Kamjong district as part of efforts to strengthen border governance and internal security.

The exercise was carried out in the villages of Phaikoh, Shangkhalok and Aloyo, where displaced Myanmar nationals fleeing unrest in their country have been staying temporarily.

According to an official statement, a joint team comprising around 40 officials from the civil administration and security agencies conducted identity verification, biometric enrolment and demographic documentation of approximately 500 individuals across the three villages.

The initiative was undertaken under the direction of the Kamjong district administration to create an authenticated and centralised database for administrative planning and security monitoring.

Officials said the exercise forms Phase II of Operation Anchor, a coordinated civil-military initiative aimed at balancing humanitarian assistance with enhanced border management along the sensitive Indo-Myanmar border.

The first phase of the operation focused on strengthening border security through enhanced surveillance, intensified patrolling and fencing to curb illegal cross-border movement and infiltration. The second phase shifts the focus towards documenting and monitoring displaced persons who have been granted temporary shelter.

According to the statement, the biometric database is intended to eliminate anonymity, facilitate transparent delivery of medical and humanitarian assistance, and provide the Union and state governments with verified records to support policy decisions relating to border management and internal security.

Authorities said the initiative reflects a coordinated approach to addressing humanitarian concerns while ensuring effective monitoring and regulation of cross-border movement in the border district.

