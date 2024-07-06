Assam Rifles, in collaboration with local residents on July 5, conducted a cleanliness drive at Yangnomphai and New Lajang Village in Chandel District. This initiative focused on maintaining hygienic drainage and sanitation systems, aiming to prevent potential health hazards.

The collaborative effort saw active participation from both Assam Rifles personnel and the local residents. Together, they worked to clean and improve the drainage infrastructure, ensuring a healthier environment for the villagers.

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According to Assam Rifles, this cleanliness drive not only addressed immediate health and sanitation concerns but also reinforced the bond between Assam Rifles and the communities they serve.

The event was well-received by the villagers, who appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles in enhancing their living conditions.