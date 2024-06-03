Assam Rifles and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been conducting round-the-clock operations to deliver relief materials and evacuate stranded residents in Manipur, where several localities remain flooded following torrential rains triggered by Cyclone Remal. Despite water levels receding in the Imphal and Nambul rivers, the situation remains dire in many areas.

Teams from the 37 and 33 Assam Rifles and NDRF were deployed in Imphal's Nagaram area, one of the hardest-hit regions, to assist with relief efforts. Assam Rifles personnel used motorboats to navigate the flooded localities, providing essential supplies such as food and medicine to those affected.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced via Twitter that Manipur Fire Service teams are working to remove floodwater and clear obstructions in the Naga River at North AOC Imphal to restore the water flow.

Cyclone Remal made landfall in Manipur last week, causing heavy rainfall that flooded rivers and submerged several areas. So far, three people have died, and over 100,000 have been affected by the floods.