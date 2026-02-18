Assam Rifles Open Volleyball Championship concludes in Manipur’s Komlakhong

The Assam Rifles Open Volleyball Championship 2026 concluded at Komlakhong in Manipur, carrying a strong message of social harmony and youth empowerment.



Held on the banks of the scenic Loktak Lake, the tournament was organised under Operation Sadbhavana (Goodwill) with the broader objective of promoting unity and restoring peace and normalcy in the state.



The championship sought to use sports as a bridge to bring together diverse ethnic communities, including Meitei and Pangal groups, on a common platform. A total of 12 teams from Imphal West and Kakching districts participated in the event.



Through competitive sportsmanship, the initiative aimed to dissolve communal barriers and foster mutual trust in a state facing significant security challenges. The event also focused on talent identification and grassroots development by providing a structured and professional stage for young athletes from remote and border villages to showcase their skills and gain exposure beyond local competitions.



The final match was played between Team BYDA and ADC A Team. In a closely contested encounter, ADC A Team emerged as the champions.



The championship also aimed at strengthening civil-military relations by serving as a people-centric outreach programme. By engaging with local communities in a non-combat and festive environment, the Assam Rifles, known as the “Sentinels of the Northeast,” sought to bridge communication gaps and build long-term goodwill between security forces and civilians.



Officials said the tournament was designed to steer youth away from negative influences such as drug abuse and vulnerability to insurgency by encouraging discipline, physical fitness and constructive engagement through sports.