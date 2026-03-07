Assam Rifles organises medical camp in Manipur's Churachandpur ahead of International Women’s Day

The Assam Rifles organised a medical camp at Hiangtam Lamka in Churachandpur on Saturday, March 7, ahead of International Women's Day.

The camp was conducted in collaboration with Metro Zone Health Services Private Limited, Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) and Churachandpur Medical College.

According to officials, the initiative aimed to provide essential healthcare services to people living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps and remote areas on the outskirts of the town.

A team of eight doctor, including three from Assam Rifles and five from Churachandpur District Hospital, along with medical staff from the Unit Hospital of 37 Assam Rifles, nurses from the district hospital and trainees from Tunnu School of Nursing conducted medical consultations and distributed medicines free of cost.

During the camp, a total of 546 patients were examined, including 324 women, of whom 155 were pregnant, 168 men, and 54 children.

Special emphasis was placed on women’s health and awareness among the local population. The organisers also distributed 100 antenatal care packages for pregnant women and 50 postnatal care packages for lactating mothers.

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the Assam Rifles and the participating medical institutions for providing healthcare services in their locality. Officials said the initiative helped in the early detection and treatment of various health issues.

Through such outreach programmes, Assam Rifles said it aims to strengthen community welfare efforts and build trust between security forces and local communities in the region.