Assam Rifles partners with IIIT Manipur to boost drone technology for defence

Assam Rifles has entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur to advance the use of drone technology in defence and security operations.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday at Mantripukhri in Imphal West district.

The collaboration is aimed at strengthening surveillance, reconnaissance, and logistics support through indigenous drone systems.

As part of the initiative, an Advanced Drone Training and Refresher Course was launched to equip Assam Rifles personnel with skills in drone flight operations, maintenance, and DGCA-certified training.

The signing ceremony was attended by Maj Gen Ravroop Singh, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), and the Director of IIIT Manipur. The event also featured the formal exchange of documents and discussions on the indigenisation of drone technology.

Nearly 80 participants, including defence personnel and IIIT faculty, took part in the programme, highlighting the growing cooperation between the armed forces and academic institutions to promote innovation and capacity building in security technologies.