Assam Rifles Pipe Band draws over 1050 spectators at Kangla on Independence Day

More than 1,050 people gathered at the historic Kangla West Gate in Imphal on Saturday, August 15 to witness an Assam Rifles Pipe Band display organised as part of the celebrations marking India’s 80th Independence Day.

A 24-member Assam Rifles Pipe Band performed 15 patriotic and popular compositions, including Vande Mataram, the National Anthem, Ye Watan and Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja. The programme began and concluded with Vande Mataram, setting the tone for the celebrations.

The event was attended by Maj Gen Gaurav Sharma, SC, SM; Maj Gen Shubhankar Basu, VSM, SM; and Brig Pratyush Kumar, YSM. The audience included students from schools and colleges accompanied by their parents, local residents, police personnel, businessmen, traders from Ima Market and other members of the community.

Spectators applauded the band's synchronised movements, musical precision and performances throughout the programme. The historic Kangla West Gate served as the venue for the community gathering, with the music drawing enthusiastic participation from those present.

Children waved the Tricolour during the performances, while many spectators switched on their mobile phone flashlights after dusk, creating a sea of lights across the venue.

The display highlighted the discipline, coordination and musical skills of the Assam Rifles while providing an opportunity for the security force and residents of Manipur to participate in the Independence Day celebrations together.

The Assam Rifles said the event was part of its efforts to strengthen its engagement with the people of Manipur and promote patriotism, unity and national pride through community-oriented programmes.