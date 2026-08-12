Assam Rifles Pipe Band enthrals 1,050 spectators at Imphal's Kangla West Gate ahead of 80th Independence Day

The Assam Rifles organised a Pipe Band display at Kangla West Gate in Imphal on Tuesday, August 11, as part of celebrations marking the 80th Independence Day, drawing more than 1,050 spectators.

A 24-member Pipe Band of the Assam Rifles performed 15 patriotic and popular compositions, including “Vande Mataram”, “Ye Watan” and “Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja”. The programme began and concluded with “Vande Mataram”.

The event was attended by Manipur Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh, Director General of Police Mukesh Singh and other dignitaries, including the Deputy Inspector General of Assam Rifles' Kangla Warriors.

The audience comprised students from schools and colleges accompanied by their parents, local residents, police personnel, businessmen, traders from Ima Market and other members of the community.

The performance received an enthusiastic response, with spectators applauding the band's synchronised movements, musical performances and precision.

Children in the audience waved the Tricolour in rhythm with the patriotic songs. As darkness fell, several spectators switched on their mobile phone flashlights, illuminating the venue and adding to the festive atmosphere.

The Assam Rifles said the event was aimed at fostering patriotism, national pride and unity among the people of Manipur.

The force said such community engagement programmes also seek to strengthen its bond with the people through shared celebrations of freedom, unity and national pride.