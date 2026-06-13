Assam Rifles, police recover huge cache of arms and military stores in Manipur's Kakching

Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos jointly recovered a massive cache of arms, ammunition and military-grade equipment during an operation in Manipur's Kakching district, dealing a significant blow to insurgent networks operating in the region.

The operation was carried out in the general area of Purnaheitupokpi in Kakching district, based on specific intelligence inputs. Security forces recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, explosives and combat gear suspected to be linked to insurgent activities.

Among the weapons seized were a USA-made .32 pistol along with four rounds of ammunition, two single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) guns and two detonators. The recovered ammunition included 17 AK-series rounds, 18 SLR rounds, 29 rounds of .303 ammunition and three INSAS rounds. Security personnel also recovered a striker spring, two tear smoke shells, 12 KCP logo stickers and a bipod.

In addition to the arms and ammunition, the joint team recovered a substantial quantity of military equipment, including 12 bulletproof plates, two bulletproof fibre plates, two helmets and a bulletproof jacket.

The cache also included 60 combat shirts, 57 combat pants, two combat jackets, 18 combat caps, eight pairs of combat shoes, 23 combat belts and an MP-5 sling.

Officials said the recovery represents a major success in ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities and maintain law and order in the conflict-affected state.

All recovered weapons, ammunition and military stores have been handed over to Heirok Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Security forces have intensified intelligence-based operations across Manipur in recent months to recover illegal arms and dismantle militant infrastructure amid continuing efforts to restore peace and stability in the state.

