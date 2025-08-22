80 youths benefit from Assam Rifles’ pre-medical drive in Manipur's Hengbung

The 16 Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Gunchu Coaching Institute (An Institute for Competitive Exams), organised a pre-medical examination for SSC-GD and Agniveer aspirants at the Hengbung Assam Rifles Camp in Manipur from August 20 to 21, in a concerted effort to groom the youth for a career in national service.

A total of 80 aspirants participated in the two-day initiative, which was designed to prepare candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) and the Medical Examination — the two most critical stages that often determine the success or failure of aspirants in competitive recruitment drives.

Officials from Assam Rifles emphasized that the initiative was not merely a medical check-up, but a capacity-building exercise that strengthens the overall preparedness of candidates. “This proactive step ensures that no deserving youth loses the opportunity to serve the nation simply because of undetected medical issues. It helps channel their dedication in the right direction and maximizes their chances of success,” the officials noted.

Highlighting the significance of the Pre-Medical Examination, Minthang Haokip, the proprietor of Gunchu Coaching Institute, said that its importance lies in its preventive and preparatory role, pointing out that many candidates, despite having the potential and determination, are often disqualified during the medical stage due to undiagnosed conditions such as vision problems, postural defects, hearing issues, or minor physical limitations.

By identifying these concerns beforehand, the initiative equips aspirants with the opportunity to seek timely medical advice, undergo necessary corrections, and step into the selection process with greater confidence and readiness, he added.

The collaboration between Assam Rifles and Gunchu Coaching Institute is being widely appreciated as a lifeline for aspirants, offering them a structured pathway to overcome hurdles and achieve their goals.