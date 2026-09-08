Assam Rifles promotes women’s literacy and empowerment in Manipur

The Assam Rifles organised a lecture on women’s literacy and empowerment at Borobekra Higher Secondary School in Manipur on the occasion of International Literacy Day.

The programme aimed to raise awareness among students about the importance of education, women’s empowerment and equal opportunities.

Around 50 students participated in the interactive session, which highlighted the role of literacy in helping women become educated, self-reliant and active contributors to society.

Students were also encouraged to view education as a key tool for personal growth, social development and nation building.

The Assam Rifles said the initiative was part of its efforts to engage with youth, promote education and support community empowerment while strengthening its ties with the local population.

The force said it would continue such people-centric initiatives to contribute towards an educated and empowered society and promote peace, harmony and development in the region.