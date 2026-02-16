Assam Rifles provides rations to conflict-hit IDPs in Manipur

The Assam Rifles has intensified humanitarian assistance in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, distributing over 1.25 tonnes of essential rations and supplies to internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by recent violence in the Litan–Sareikhong area.



The relief operation was carried out in Saikul subdivision, where more than 853 displaced persons have taken shelter in camps managed by local civil society organisations. The outreach forms part of broader stabilisation efforts following renewed communal tensions earlier this month that led to arson, clashes and the displacement of several families.



Officials said the distributed materials included food rations to ensure short-term food security, hygiene kits to prevent disease outbreaks in congested camps, and basic medicines for children, the elderly and those with urgent medical needs.



The assistance primarily targeted Kuki-Zo families and other individuals who fled violence in nearby sub-divisions. Many of them are currently residing in temporary shelters and remain dependent on humanitarian aid.



The relief drive was conducted in coordination with local civil society groups, including Kuki Inpi Saikul Gamkai, to ensure effective last-mile delivery of assistance to vulnerable camp residents. Representatives of the Kuki Students Organisation (Saikul) and the Kuki Women Union (Saikul) were also present during the distribution programme.



Community leaders expressed appreciation for the timely intervention. Thangkam Lupheng, president of Kuki Inpi Saikul Gamkai, thanked the Assam Rifles for extending support during a period of distress and emphasised the importance of coordinated humanitarian efforts in strengthening community resilience.



Local representatives said the collaboration between security forces and civil society organisations has helped ease immediate hardships and restore a sense of reassurance among displaced families.