IMPHAL: With the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur around the corner, Assam Rifles personnel recovered a massive cache of weapons and other contraband items in Noney district of the state on January 15.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the Rifles said that they had seized a 9mm pistol with magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and one magazine M-16 Rifle from Noney.

This crackdown has occurred amid murmurs that nefarious elements across the Myanmar border are planning disruptions in the state ahead of the polls.

Security agencies have been alerted about a big security threat of insurgents from Myanmar planning terror acts in the poll-bound state.

Highly placed sources said an insurgent group based in Myanmar was trying to carry out terror attacks in Manipur in coordination with Northeast-based militant outfits.

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