A fresh incident of firing was reported in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur in the early hours of December 4.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles launched an operation after intelligence inputs about a firefight in the area were received around 10.30 am and recovered 13 bodies from the Leithu area of Tengnoupal district, Manipur, a defence source said.

The dead are yet to be identified, the incident took place in an area dominated by the Kukis.



Also Read: Manipur: No valley-based militants designated camps in Kuki-Zo tribal areas, says Tengnoupal Kuki bodies

Earlier on December 3, the Kuki-Zo tribal bodies of Manipur's Tengnoupal district welcomed the recent 'Peace Agreement' between the Government of India and the Meitei militant faction, the UNLF (Pambei). However, they have vehemently opposed the proposed establishment of designated camps for surrendered insurgents in Kuki-Zo tribal areas.

The Joint Kuki Civil Society Organisations of Tengnoupal District, comprising Kuki Inpu Tengnoupal, Kuki Chiefs Association Tengnoupal, Kuki Students' Organization, Tengnoupal, and the Hill Tribal Council Moreh, applauded the 'Peace Agreement' as a significant step towards integrating banned extremists into the mainstream. "We believe that the recently signed 'Peace Agreement' would pave the way for a peaceful environment in the trouble-torn Manipur valley," they stated.