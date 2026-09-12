Assam Rifles recovers hidden weapons cache near India-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Chandel

Assam Rifles recovered a cache of weapons and war-like stores during a search operation along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Chandel district, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles launched the operation on September 11 in the area around Border Pillars 53 and 54. A 22-member team was deployed from Company Operating Base AibolJoupi at around 5.30 pm.

The search continued through the night, with troops carrying out area domination and systematic searches of the suspected location.

At around 6.30 am on September 12, after nearly eight hours of operations, the team located a concealed cache near Border Pillar 54, around five kilometres south of COB AibolJoupi.

The recovered cache included three Pompis, six single-barrel rifles, three carbines, two Lathod guns, two No. 36 hand grenades, two improvised explosive devices, three carbine magazines and five rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

According to Assam Rifles, the recovery highlights the role of timely intelligence and swift operational response in detecting concealed weapons stockpiles in sensitive border areas.

The force said the operation has disrupted potential unlawful activities and strengthened security along the India-Myanmar frontier in Chandel district.