Assam Rifles recovers large cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur’s Senapati

A major cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the Assam Rifles during an intelligence-based operation in Manipur’s Senapati district on May 7, officials said.

The operation was carried out in the Maranmei Hill Range by 16 Assam Rifles following specific inputs from ARFIU and 3 CIB, which were further verified through the force’s own intelligence network. Officials said the operation reflected continued efforts to crack down on insurgent activity and illegal arms movement in the region.

Weapons seized during the operation included an AK-47 rifle, an MP-5 rifle, a .303 rifle, two .22 rifles, four locally made bolt-action rifles, three .32 pistols, two .22 pistols and a locally made shotgun. Several magazines were also recovered.

The ammunition haul comprised rounds of 5.56 mm, 9 mm, .303, .32 and 12 bore ammunition, along with sniper ball 7.62×54 mm rounds. Empty ammunition cases and additional live rounds were also seized from the area.

Security officials said the recovery is expected to disrupt the supply of illegal weapons to insurgent groups operating in the region. The Assam Rifles stated that such operations are part of its ongoing efforts to maintain stability and strengthen security across the Northeast.