Assam Rifles has strongly refuted the allegations by Naga civil bodies and organisations of the presence of illegal immigrants in Manipur.

Civil bodies and organisations from Nagaland had earlier submitted a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking repatriation of illegal migrants/fugitives from Myanmar to their country. They also sought withdrawal of Assam Rifles along the Indo-Myanmar borders in and around Kamjong areas in Manipur.

The United Naga Council (UNC), Naga Women's Union (NWU), All Naga Students Association Manipur (ANSAM) and Naga People's Movement for Human Rights (NPM-HR) together submitted the memorandum to the Home Minister.

Refuting the allegations, Assam Rifles in a letter stated, "In the said area, extending from BP 82 to 89, some refugees have indeed taken shelter due to warlike situation in Myanmar, however they are immediately repatriated as the security situation improves across the IMB. The accommodation arrangements for the refugees comprise of self-help, bare essential thatched huts with polythene covers"

Assam Rifles further adds, "The State Administration is fully aware of the presence of refugees in the area and have also collected the biometric data of the refugees. Proper coordination in terms of security exists between the Security Forces and the State Administration. Security Forces maintain a vigilant presence and are actively managing the border area to prevent any unlawful activities".

Also read: Naga apex body demands Amit Shah to repatriate illegal migrants to Myanmar