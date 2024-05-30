Assam Rifles under Operation Jal Rahat successfully evacuated 42 elderly and immobile residents from the Mother Teresa Institute in Imphal. The rescued individuals were transported to Bishop House in Mantripukri, where they received immediate medical attention from Assam Rifles' doctors.

Manipur has been grappling with relentless rainfall over the past two days, causing flash floods, mudslides, and landslides that have paralyzed the state. The lack of a proper drainage system exacerbated the situation, leading to severe flooding in several valley areas.

Major rivers, including the Imphal River and Nambul River, breached their banks due to continuous downpours. The overflowing waters have inundated roads, residential houses, government offices, and quarters, leaving much of the valley regions submerged.

In Imphal East district, the Imphal River's overflow near the Lamlong Bridge led to extensive flooding in areas such as Khurai, Soibam Leikai, and Porompat. The Lamlong Keithel marketplace was submerged, with floodwaters flowing over the Lamlong-Pangei road. Further inundation occurred at Heingang, Hatta Golapati Maning Leikai, and near Kekrupat, affecting North AOC and nearby regions, reaching up to the Khoyathong traffic point.

Other affected areas include Sagolband, Kakwa, Thangmeiband, Kwakeithel, and Uripok. Additionally, the Irang Bailey Bridge on the Imphal-Jiribam highway collapsed around 4:30 pm yesterday, stranding numerous trucks headed towards Imphal.

Landslides and mudslides have also disrupted the Imphal-Jiribam highway and the Imphal-Dimapur highway, further compounding the challenges faced by the state. In Ukhrul district, landslides along the Imphal-Ukhrul road left many passenger vehicles stranded for hours.