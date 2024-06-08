In a significant operation, Assam Rifles rescued five youths who had been misled and recruited by rebel groups near the Indo-Myanmar border, ensuring their safe return to society on June 8.

The young individuals were coerced into joining the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and PREPAK PRO. Upon arrival at the rebel camps, they were subjected to harsh living conditions and assigned menial tasks. The situation was further exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar Army and rebel forces, compelling the youths to flee in search of safety.

The rescue operation, conducted in Tegnoupal district, exemplifies Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to peace and security in Manipur.

Their efforts culminated in a reunion event at the Headquarters of the Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) in Mantripukhri, where the rescued individuals were joyfully reunited with their families. This act marks a crucial step towards their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

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