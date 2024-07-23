The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Manipur Wildlife and Forestry Department, successfully rescued several endangered species from various locations in Manipur. The operation saw the rescue of two leopard cats, one Asian leaf turtle, and two reptiles – a Cobra and a Copper Headed Trinket Snake.

The rescued animals were initially captured by tribal hunters in Kangpokpi district. The Assam Rifles, known for their active involvement in such humanitarian missions, played a crucial role in securing these animals from potential harm.

Following their rescue, the animals were handed over to the Central Forest Division of the State Wildlife and Forest Department for rehabilitation and release back into their natural habitats.