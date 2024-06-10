The Assam Rifles deployed for internal security duties in Jiribam district, responded to a distress call from a family in Leisabithol village on June 9. The couple and their two children were stranded after their house was burned down by unknown miscreants.

The Assam Rifles troops, returning from a patrol in BoroBekra, swiftly evacuated the family from the village. During their return journey, near Uchathol village, their vehicles were stopped by a group of women seeking information about the rescued individuals. The Assam Rifles contacted local police officials, and the situation was subsequently managed by the Jiribam police.

The Assam Rifles reassured the local population, urging them to maintain trust and avoid future miscommunication. The rescued family was safely relocated to the Bidyanagar Sports Stadium in Jiribam, where they received relief and support.