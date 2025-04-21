The Assam Rifles, in a prompt action of display, carried out a critical medical evacuation of a two-year-old girl from the remote village of Grihang in Manipur's Kamjong district, after she accidentally fell into a water tank early on the morning of April 21.

Responding immediately to a distress call, Assam Rifles troops and medical personnel rushed to the scene. They administered essential first aid and quickly stabilized the child, identified as Chuishut.

Understanding the urgency of the situation, a military helicopter was coordinated within moments to evacuate her to the Assam Rifles Military Hospital in Imphal.

Despite the logistical hurdles of operating in such a remote region, the operation was executed with remarkable efficiency. Within hours, Chuishut was under the expert care of paediatric specialists at the Military Hospital in Mantripukhari. Following timely intervention and seamless coordination, she was successfully brought out of grave danger.

According to officials, any delay could have proven fatal. This mission not only highlights the operational readiness of the Assam Rifles but also their unwavering commitment to serving the people of the Northeast.