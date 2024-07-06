In a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, Rifleman Alok Rao of 18 Assam Rifles was honored posthumously with the Shaurya Chakra by President Droupadi Murmu. The soldier was recognized for his exceptional courage and sacrifice during an intense operation in Manipur.

Rifleman Alok Rao, part of an Internal Security column deployed in a highly sensitive area of Manipur, displayed extraordinary bravery in the face of grave danger. In May 2023, during an encounter with armed insurgents, he bravely returned fire, preventing a potentially devastating attack and saving numerous lives. Despite sustaining a gunshot wound during the fierce exchange, he continued to fight until his last breath, making the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation.

The Shaurya Chakra, India's third-highest peacetime gallantry award, was conferred upon Rifleman Alok Rao in recognition of his indomitable spirit, selfless devotion, and supreme bravery. The ceremony, presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, was a poignant moment as the brave soldier's parents received the prestigious honor on behalf of their son, whose valorous actions will be remembered with utmost respect and gratitude.