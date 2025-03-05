The Assam Rifles seized a massive drug consignment worth Rs 15.4 core in Thingkangphai village, Churachandpur district, Manipur. One suspected drug dealer was arrested in this connection.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles launched an operation, under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) on March 3, 2025 to apprehend the drug dealers and seize the drugs.

"Late night on 03 March 2025, Assam Rifles caught red handed Mr Thangsuanman (44 years), resident of M Tanglian Village, a suspected drug dealer who was trying to close a drug deal in a white Mahindra Bolero vehicle," read a statement from Assam Rifles.

On searching the vehicle, approximately 1.5 kg of suspected Heroin in 132 soapcases worth Rs 15.4 Crore (approx) was found and seized, Assam Rifles said.

The apprehended vehicle and seized drugs were handed over to Churachandpur Police station for further investigations.

Earlier on March 3, Assam rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Police, seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 60.63 crore in the Champhai district of Mizoram. The operation was conducted on February 28 in the general area of Crossing Point One, Zokhawthar.

In a post on X, the official wrote, "Assam Rifles, along with Mizoram Police, recovered Methamphetamine Tablets weighing 20.209 Kgs Worth Rs 60.627 Crores in general area Crossing Point One, Zokhawthar, Champhai District, Mizoram on 28 Feb 2025."

On February 28, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted intelligence-based joint operations in Mizoram, leading to the apprehension of three individuals and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

On February 27, security forces launched an operation based on specific intelligence inputs in Lawngtlai town, Lawngtlai district. This operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of ammunition.