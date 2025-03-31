Assam Rifles recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along with 19 gelatine sticks in Churachandpur district, officials reported.

According to police sources, the first set of explosives, including the gelatine sticks, was discovered in a village approximately 10 kilometers from Churachandpur town. The second IED was located near a roadside culvert close to another village. Security personnel later defused both explosive devices, ensuring public safety.

Manipur has been grappling with ongoing ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023. The conflict has claimed over 250 lives and left thousands displaced. In response to the escalating crisis, the central government imposed President’s Rule on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.