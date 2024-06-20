In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Manipur Police, uncovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in the Charoibung area of Imphal West district on June 19.

The recovered items include one carbine machine gun, two single-barrel guns, twelve grenades, six tube launchers, ammunition, and various other warlike stores. This seizure highlights ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms proliferation in the region.

The authorities continue to investigate the origin and intended use of these weapons, aiming to dismantle any networks involved in their distribution.

In an earlier operation, Manipur Police and security forces apprehended four active members of the proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Noyon) in two separate operations.

On the same day, Manipur Police arrested Kharibam Surchandra Singh, also known as Telheiba (53), from Imphal East District. Singh, an active member of KCP (Noyon), was involved in extorting money from various government offices and schools. The police seized a sum of Rs. 1,15,000, a two-wheeler scooter, two mobile phones, a sling bag, and a wallet from his possession. This arrest is expected to disrupt the extortion network operating within governmental institutions.

Also read: Assam Rifles reject Naga body's claim about illegal immigrants in Manipur