Assam Rifles seize Rs 12 lakh worth betel nuts in major crackdown in Senapati

Alert troops of Assam Rifles seized betel nuts worth an estimated Rs 12 lakh on December 4. Two Tata 4x4 trucks carrying 10,920 kg of betel nuts without valid documentation were intercepted during a coordinated operation.



The seized consignment was later handed over to the Maram Beat Office under the Mao Forest Range in Senapati district. Officials confirmed that the joint team of Assam Rifles and the Forest Department has filed two Preliminary Offence Reports (PORs) as per the relevant legal provisions.



Authorities described this as the first major covert operation jointly executed by the Assam Rifles and the Forest Department in the region, marking a strengthened effort to curb the illegal movement of forest goods, particularly betel nuts, which are frequently trafficked across state and international borders.



Forest officials said that investigation into the case is currently underway and the seized items will soon be disposed of through a formal auction process.



The department further stated that such strict enforcement measures are intended to deter illegal operators and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities involving forest produce.